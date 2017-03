The bronze tiger statue is back at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero.

The statue was removed in November and received a face lift at Genesis Bronze in Paso Robles.

The cost to remove, refurbish, and replace the replica was $8,500.

The Friends of the Charles Paddock Zoo is soliciting donations to cover the cost of the facelift for the bronze tiger.

The zoo will host a “Welcome Back” party for the tiger on Saturday, March 11th.

