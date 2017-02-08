Two burglars caught stealing motorcycles are charged with trying to run over two San Luis Obispo police officers. Around 2 in the morning on February 1st, San Luis Police received a report of two men in a U-Haul truck breaking windows out of a vehicle parked on a San Luis Obispo street. When police located the truck on Ella Street, the U-Haul accelerated quickly and drove toward the police vehicle’s driver side door. The U-Haul then hit a parked car and drove off. It was found abandoned nearby. Both suspects ran from the truck. One stolen motorcycle was recovered inside the u-haul. Police later arrested two Santa Maria men, 24-year-old Antonio Javier Tanner-Galvan, and 22-year-old Alberto Macias Jr. Tanner-Galvan is suspected in 10 thefts of motorcycles. The two are also suspected in a recent series of window-smash burglaries along Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis.

Related posts