Cal Coast News Found Guilty in Libel Suit

An internet newspaper is found guilty of libel in its story about a hazardous waste contractor. Owners Karen Velie and Daniel Blackburn are ordered to pay $1.1 million dollars in damage for the article in 2012.

Charles Tenborg of Eco Solutions filed the libel suit.

He says he was extremely relieved after learning of the jury’s verdict.

The jury awarded him $300,000 in actual damages for pain and suffering and emotional distress, $300,000 in presumed damages for loss of future revenue and $500,000 in punitive damages.

Cal Coast News website editor Bill Loving teaches journalism at Cal Poly. Loving testified in the trial. He informed students Wednesday that he is resigning. His resignation is effective August 31st.