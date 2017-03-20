Cal Coast News Still Up and Running

Despite the $1.1 million dollar libel verdict, Cal Coast News will continue to operate. The internet news source, which is best known for publishing scandals, may appeal the libel verdict against its owners.
The judgment was handed down Thursday. It found that Karen Velie and Daniel Blackburn libeled a hazardous waste contractor who operated in the south county.
