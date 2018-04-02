Cal Fire 4.02.2018

Cal fire is looking to buy new fire fighting helicopters. The new black hawk helicopters would replace the Vietnam era Huey helicopters.

The black hawk helicopters would allow firefighters to battle fires at night. The issue is the cost. They run about $24 million for each helicopter. That’s up from a low bid of $11.4 million per chopper for a different firefighting helicopter. That type is identified as the AW139, which is the chopper used by the LA fire department.

Cal fire plans to buy 12 new helicopters over the next few years. Legislators have not said if they’re willing to commit to the project. The non-partisan legislative analysts’ office is recommending that legislators ask for more information about alternatives.