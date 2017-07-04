CAL FIRE puts out fire east of Templeton; two structures threatened

Firefighters responded to a wildfire east of Templeton Monday afternoon. The fire was reported at about 4:00 p.m. near the end of Spring Creek Way. Two structures (at least of one them being a home) were threatened by the blaze.

CAL FIRE was able to quickly extinguish the fire before any forward progress took hold. In addition to ground crews, CAL FIRE also deployed air support to help battle the flames. About one acre of vegetation was burned. Officials report that the fire had the potential to burn up to five acres.