Cal Fire releases results of investigations into recent wild fires in SLO County

Cal Fire released the causes of the recent wild fires in San Luis Obispo County. Officials do not suspect arson at this time. Here are the preliminary causes:

Hill Fire– Started June 30, 2017. 1598 acres burned. 4 homes destroyed. Cause: Vehicle fire spread into the vegetation.

Tower Fire– Started July 7, 2017. 68 acres burned. Cause: Vehicle fire spread into the vegetation.

Stone Fire – Started July 9, 2017. 340 acres burned. 1 home destroyed, 6 structures destroyed. Cause: Mechanical equipment clearing brush.

Spring Fire – Started July 11, 2017. 15 acres burned. A total of five fires from Atascadero to San Miguel. Cause: Hot vehicle exhaust particulate from a passing vehicle into the vegetation.