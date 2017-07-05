CAL FIRE says Hill Fire could have been much worse

Cal Fire Officials say that Santa Margarita home and ranch owners prevented the Hill Fire from becoming a monster fire. Chris Elms of Cal fire says many property owners followed wildfire counter-measures such as removing dead plants, grass and weeds. They also relocated wood piles within 30 feet of their homes and mowed their grass to 4 inches or less within 100 feet of their homes.

Those measures made a difference by creating what fire fighters call “defensible spaces.”

Elms also encourages residents who live in fire-prone areas to have an evacuation plan. That plan should cover how to create an evacuation kit that includes spare food, water and prescription medication.