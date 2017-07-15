Cal Poly administrators are discussing the sale of beer & wine at university sporting events.

Cal Poly administrators are discussing the sale of beer and wine at university sporting events. A 12-year prohibition on alcohol sales at Cal State events was recently lifted. The order allows each university to decide for itself.

Currently, beer and wine are available at a tailgate barbecue before football games.

And at baseball games, one can buy beer at Krukow’s Klubhouse in an enclosed area of the stands.

Alcohol is not available at soccer games, track and field competition or volleyball games.