Cal Poly arrest

An arrest Friday night outside a liquor store the near the Cal Poly Campus. University Police restrained a man and arrested him after he assaulted an officer. Police responded to the theft of a bottle of wine at the liquor store about 8:15 Friday night.

Aidan James Dugan-Culton was arrested on suspicion of felony assault and misdemeanor theft.

A bystander video of the arrested beginning with Dugan-Culton face down on the pavement, yelling profanities at the police.

The University Police Department is reviewing the incident to ensure that all actions and practices were in accordance with department procedures.

University and San Luis Obispo Police gearing up for St. Patrick’s day later this week.

You may remember the St Fratty’s Day party several years ago, during which student’s climbed up on a neighbors garage and it collapsed. Fortunately, no students were seriously injured in the incident.