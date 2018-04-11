Cal Poly Outrage 4.11.2018

Hundreds of Cal Poly students attended an emergency town-hall meeting Monday night to discuss alleged racially insensitive photos taken at a fraternity.

One photo showed a man wearing all black clothing with his face and hair painted black. It was not the traditional black face with someone dressed as a minstrel. Another photo showed the fraternity members standing outside the frat house dressed as gangster stereotypes and displaying gang signs.

The Cal Poly black student union called out the fraternity for its initial statement that the student pictured in blackface was representing a team event where members were assigned different colors. Some students demanded that Cal Poly administrators develop more diversity.

Cal Poly dean of students Kathleen McMahon said, racism and hate are unwelcome here, in any form.