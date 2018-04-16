Cal Poly Protests 4.16.2018

Hundreds of Cal Poly protesters marched and chanted Friday to protest the response to a student wearing blackface.

The student is an AG business major. He wrote that he wore blackface because he was on the black team for a fraternity function. He says it has nothing whatsoever to do with racism or discrimination.

The student resigned from the fraternity, but he remains on campus.

President Jeffrey Armstrong approached some of the protesters, and was met with angry responses. During the demonstration, marchers called on the president to resign. They chanted phrases like black students matter, and bye bye Lampda Chi.

At one point, protesters even disrupted the agriculture pavilion department showcase. They also disrupted a welcoming event to next year’s incoming freshmen and their families.