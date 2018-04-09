Cal Poly Solar Car 4.09.2018

Cal Poly aerospace engineering students unveil a solar power vehicle Saturday they hope breaks the world land-speed record for a vehicle of its kind. The light-weight car is made of carbon fiber composites. Dawn, as they call it, has no batteries. And it has no way to store energy. It’s direct drive only, channeling solar energy into power to the electric wheel motors.

The current land speed record for a solar powered vehicle is 56 miles per hour. In June, the Cal Poly students will attempt to break that record at the US Air Force plant 42 in Palmdale. Sophomore Lacey Davis will drive the car. The project manager says he thinks Lacey can exceed 65 miles per hour in Dawn. He calls the car , “one of the most efficient road vehicles ever made.”