Cal Poly Tuition Increased

Cal Poly tuition is going up again.

The Cal State University governing board votes 11-8 yesterday to increase tuition on all 23 campuses.

Tuition will go up $270 for the 2017-18 school year.

Currently, CSU tuition is $5,472 a year. Cal Poly tuition is $9,075 after local fees are added. That’s about double what students paid 10 years ago.

This will push the Cal Poly tuition over $10,000. The increase will generate $77.5 million dollars. That will go toward hiring 400 new faculty in the system, adding 3,000 course sections across the 23 campuses.