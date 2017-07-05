California Craft Spirits Competition announces winners

The California Craft Spirits Competition announces the award-winning craft spirits from its blind-tasting event at the California Mid-State Fair.

Best of Show went to Liberty Call Distilling Bourbon of Spring Valley, California.

Other winners included Best Rye Whiskey- Re:Find Distillery’s Rye Whiskey, Paso Robles. Best Vodka- Rocket Works Unflavored Vodka of Truckee. Best Rum- Calwise Spirits Company of San Luis. Best Liqueur- Opolo Vineyards Herbal/Botanical/Spiced Liqueurs, Paso Robles. Best Gin- Jewell Distillery Contemporary Bin of Blue Lake.

In the Central Coast Vinegar Competition, Gold Medal recipients include Chaparral Garden’s Balsamic of Atascadero, and Kimberly Wine Vinegar’s Grape Sherry Wine Vinegar of Acampo.

Kimberly’s Baslamic won Best in Show.