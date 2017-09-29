California Men’s Colony 9.29.2017

Visiting hours are restored at the California Men’s Colony. That’s after a riot left one inmate dead on Sunday.

More than 160 inmates took part in the battle between Mexican and black gang members. One inmate was killed. The cause of the riot is still under investigation, but it’s rumored to be related to the transfer of some prisoners from Pelican Bay to CMC.

Regular visiting hours will be permitted on Saturday and Sunday.

Those in the facilities where the riot occurred will not be allowed to participate in visiting hours, although that will be re-evaluated today.