Caller Message 4.16.2018

On Friday, Paso Robles school district officials descended on Georgia Brown elementary school to conduct damage control.

You may remember, last week, KSBY reported that during a lunch recess at the school on Monday, no yard monitors were safeguarding the kids. That’s all we learned until a caller told KPRL the following message:

“What had happened was….

The district laid off the majority of their resource people and the playground people as well as the crossing guard last week. They gave them no notice whatsoever, and what happened was the union got involved because the district is supposed give these employees 60 day notice which they didn’t do.

So, the district set up an emergency meeting for last Monday at ten and all of the past employees that were laid off as well as the ones that were presently working there were required to attend the emergency meeting and that’s why there was no one watching the kids and it came from the district office.”

That’s the message a caller told KPRL’s morning exchange.

On Friday, school officials visited the school and repeatedly listened to a recording of KPRL news to try to ascertain who the caller was.

If you were listening last week, you heard him. KPRL transcribed his message verbatim.

The Paso Robles school district’s repeated violations of state education code at Georgia Brown elementary school have been reported to the state. There may be an investigation into conduct at the school and by the superintendent and the district administration.

Still, there has been no official response from the school district about the illegal termination of employees at the school or the emergency meeting they conducted one week ago, which left children in the playground, unsupervised. The silence emanating from the superintendents office is deafening.

Next week, however, the school board will meet. On the agenda next Tuesday night, April 24th, an evaluation of the superintendent.