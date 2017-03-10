Cambria Crash Aftermath

Cambria still feeling the effects of that crash into the French Corner Bakery last month. The owner of the Bakery says he doesn’t know when he’ll be able to fix it. An insurance adjuster telling Miguel Viveros that the building is very, very old, which means it probably dates back to the 1800’s.

Of five people insured in the crash, some of them are still feeling the effects. Ruth Armstrong suffered a broken leg in at least four places. She endured more than three hours of surgery and is now confined to a wheel chair. Another victim told a friend he’s beginning to remember the crash. He remembers being struck by a red car and winding up under a pick-up.

The driver was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of a drug. 40-year-old Jerry Ian Preston is out of jail, awaiting trial.