Captain Sully Sullenberger will speak November 30th at Cal Poly.

Sully is best known for his “Miracle on the Hudson”, where he landed a damaged plane in the Hudson river back in 2009. His heroism inspired the movie Sully, starring Tom Hanks. That film was based on his autobiography, “Highest Duty.” Tickets go on sale next Wednesday. They range from $40 to $150 dollars.