Cattlemen’s Western Art Show Opens Today

The 27th Annual Cattlemen’s Western Art Show opens this evening at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Today, dozens of artists from all over the west are moving their art into the exhibition hall off 24th Street and Riverside.

Tonight’s opening reception has a cover charge, but the art event is free on Saturday and Sunday.

This year, North County Artist Vel Miller is honored as the featured artist. Vel did the sculpture outside the Paso Robles Safety Center depicting firefighters turning a child over to Police Officers.