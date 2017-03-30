Cause of Chimney Fire Determined

Fire officials identify the cause of the Chimney Fire which burned 49 homes and 21 other structures around Lake Nacimiento. The fire burned for 25 days last August, forcing evacuation of many homes near the lake and closing Hearst Castle for about a week. Fire officials say the fire was started by a car driving in a rural area. The hot car came into contact with dry brush- that started the fire. By the process of elimination. local farmers the driver’s identity. He’s cooperating with officials. No charges will be filed against the driver. His identity has not been released. The Chimney Fire was finally declared fully contained on September 6th.

photo credit: wildfiretoday.com