Caveman Diet

Researchers analyzing the diet of cavemen in Europe are finding their food consumption included a lot of meet, but it depended on the location.

In Belgium, they discovered a Neanderthal who ate sheep and wooly rhino that roamed around his home.

In Spain they found a young male who sick who ate mushrooms, pine nuts and moss. But what surprised researchers, the boy apparently ate poplar tree which later provided a key ingredient in aspirin. And he ate mold that had a version of the antibiotic penicillin.

Researchers found residue of the poplar tree and mold on the boys teeth. They don’t know if that’s why he ate those items.

