Central Coast Wine Competition winners announced

Winners announced at the Central Coast Wine Competition at the California Mid-State Fair.

Broken Earth Winery of Paso Robles earned four honors, including Best of Show.

Eberle Winery of Paso Robles won Best White Wine, Best in Class and a gold medal for its 2016 Muscat Canelli.

Glunz Family Winery won Best Dessert Wine, Best in Class and a gold medal for its Mission Angelica.

The awards for Winery of the year, Winemaker of the Year, Wine Grower of the Year and Wine Industry Person of the Year will be announced July 21st at the California Mid-State Fair Wine Industry Awards.