Chiefs 4.04.2018

At last night’s Paso Robles city council meeting, the council votes unanimously to make Jonathon Stornetta fire chief.

After that appointment by the Paso Robles city council, they voted to appoint the next police chief. Before that vote, several people spoke about the great job chief Robert Burton has done as police chief. John Hamon made the motion to select Burton’s replacement when he retires in July, in support of city manager Tom Frutchey’s nomination.

Commander Ty Lewis will take over for retiring police chief Robert Burton on July 15th.