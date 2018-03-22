Cholame Y 3.22.2018

The California transportation commission approves near $200 million dollars for highway 46 improvements at the Cholame Y.

The commission met yesterday in Orange county. They approved $261 million dollars in projects for San Luis Obsipo county infrastructure. Ron Decarli of SLOCOG says the money is coming from senate bill one, the 12-cent excise tax on gasoline that went into effect in November. Decarli is the husband of Susan Decarli who is a planner for the city of Paso Robles. Richard Rosales of Cal trans district 5 says the state money will allow his agency to widen highway 46.

Last year, at least seven people were killed in fatal car accidents in and around the Cholame Y.