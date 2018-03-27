Cholame Y 3.27.2018

Caltrans says the Cholame Y will get a fly over ramp for those turning left toward Fresno. The construction is still a few years off.

The flyover ramp is a way to bypass a dangerous intersection, like the Cholame Y where James Dean was killed in 1955. In the last six year, 15 deadly crashes occurred in that area. Three of those were right at the Cholame Y.

Usually, the accident is caused someone going eastbound on 46 who drives across westbound 46 to reach northbound 41 who fails to yield to oncoming traffic. Construction of the flyover will not impede traffic in the area. The construction of the flyover ramp will be completed before it’s connected, bids don’t go out until around 2022.

The best known flyover in the state may be the one in walnut creek which connected highways 24 and 680 until the construction was completed.