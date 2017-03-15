Chris Bausch censured by Paso School Board

The Paso Robles School District Board of Trustees voted 6-1 Tuesday night to censure fellow board member Chris Bausch for his alleged “bad behavior.”

The allegations relate to statements by Bausch as well as his behavior at board meetings, closed sessions and social events with other board members.

At last night’s school board meeting, Bausch apologized to board members and spent over an hour explaining and refuting allegations made by other board members.

About ten people spoke in support of Bausch. Former County Planning Commissioner Jim Irving told the school board that he’s worked with Bausch on the Real Estate Association and always found him to be thorough but reasonable. Irving is a Harvard graduate who grew up in Paso Robles and attended local schools. He said a censure is a serious act, particularly in light of the allegations. He said he wonders if there’s something else going on that the board does not want to come out.

Since Fresnan Chris Williams took the reins as Superintendent, the district has endured several controversial high-profile personnel issues, including the dismissal of Paso Robles High School football coach Rich Shemke. Shemke’s removal came after a DA’s investigation cleared him of any wrongdoing. Schemke still teaches at the high school.

Board President Field Gibson explained that the board cannot remove an elected trustee. He said a censure is intended to correct another trustee’s behavior.

