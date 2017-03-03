Chris Bausch And Paso Robles School Board

More conflict for the Paso Robles School District.

The board of trustees voting Tuesday night to request censure of fellow board member, Chris Bausch. Trustee Joel Peterson cast a dissenting vote.

Censure is an official reprimand by the board.

Two trustees on the school board alleging that Bausch made inappropriate comments on a “local radio station” and in a letter to the editor of a local paper.

The board voted to direct staff to prepare a resolution censuring Bausch. The staff will bring a recommendation back to the board at its next meeting, scheduled for March 14th.

Bausch was elected to the school board in 2012. He was reelected to a second term last year.

Related posts