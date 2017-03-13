Tomorrow night, the Paso Robles School Board will decide what to do about allegations against board member Chris Bausch.

Two trustees on the board are alleging that Bausch made inappropriate comments on a “local radio station” and in a letter to the editor of a local paper.

The board directing staff at the last meeting to prepare a resolution censuring Bausch. That resolution will be considered tomorrow night.

Baush was elected to the school board in 2012. He was reelected to a second term last year.