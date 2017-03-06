Atascadero loses an icon. Chuck Ward died Friday morning. Chuck was instrumental in the creating of the Faces of Freedom Memorial and a flag pole near the Cinema in downtown Atascadero. He also campaigned for a statue of Charles Paddock outside the zoo. Chuck Ward was an Officer in the Marine Corps and very proud of his service. He campaigned for designation of Highway 101 through San Luis Obispo County as the Purple Heart Trail. Chuck Ward, dead at the age of 82.

