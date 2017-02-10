Despite hours of testimony before county supervisors, the federal government agrees with the majority. The Chumash Marine Sanctuary is stalled by a federal agency. Tuesday, the supervisors voted to approve a resolution in opposition to the marine sanctuary. Supervisor Bruce Gibson didn’t like being outvoted. Supervisor Debbie Arnold said allowing the federal government to take control of our coastline did not make sense. Despite the long-winded debate Tuesday, the federal government puts on hold the Chumash Heritage national Marine Sanctuary.

