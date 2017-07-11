Cigarette sales take a hit with huge sales drop

Cigarette sales dropped dramatically in California after the first weeks of a $2-a-pack tax hike.

The Legislative Analyst’s Office giving the state legislature a report on possible changes in consumer behavior.

Just before the measure took effect on April 1st, tobacco revenue increased 37% above levels last year.

Consumers were apparently stockpiling cigarettes before the tax went into effect.

Now, the legislative analysts are not sure if the drop is temporary or permanent.

It’s possible smokers will find alternative ways to buy cigarettes.

Either by mail order on the internet or by traveling to other states.