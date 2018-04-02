Cliff Plunge 4.02.2018

California peace officers still trying to understand why a family of eight drove off a 100-foot cliff in northern California, killing two mothers, who were married, and their six adopted children.

The family was being investigated by child protective services after neighbors said the children were hungry and were knocking on their doors looking for food. The neighbors were also concerned about the way the home-schooled children were treated. The kids talked about severe beatings from their two mothers. Most of the children were African American or mixed-race. The two mothers were white.

In 2011, one of the mothers pleaded guilty to a domestic assault charge in Douglas county, Minnesota. She said she “let her anger get out of control” while spanking her 6-year-old adoptive daughter. The two mothers and their six adopted children had been living in a small town in Washington state. They had frequently attended progressive political rallies. One of the boys was photographed hugging a police officer during a rally against police brutality in Portland. The photo went national.

Law enforcement officers say there were no skid marks or signs the driver braked as the GMC Yukon crossed a flat dirt pull-off area and went over the edge of 100-foot cliff on the Pacific coast highway. The mysterious wreck that killed the two mothers and six adopted children is under investigation.