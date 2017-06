Weird Al Yankovic to receive a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame next year. The 1980 Cal Poly graduate is known for his parodies of popular songs. It started when he recorded “My Bologna” in a restroom across the hall from the Cal Poly campus radio station. Weird Al has won four Grammy Awards. Also getting stars in Hollywood in the Class of 2018 are Snoop Dogg, RuPaul, Simon Cowell, Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Lawrence, among others.