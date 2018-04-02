Confederate Flag 4.02.2018

A progressive act of protest in Oceano over the weekend lands a Seattle resident in jail.

20-year-old Mitchell Davis allegedly set fire to a confederate flag attached to the rear of a pick up. The truck was parked in the parking lot of a restaurant at 649 Pier Avenue in Oceano. The victim told police she was inside the restaurant when the fire occurred. Witnesses told her that someone lit the corner of the flag and fled on foot. A customer at the restaurant put the fire out with a pitcher of water.

Deputies reviewed surveillance tape and arrested the suspect around 5 Saturday afternoon. He was booked on a variety of charges. Arson, resisting arrest, giving false identification to a police officer and a civil rights violation. 20-year-old Mitchell Davis was booked into the county jail.