Construction Begins On New Homeless Services Center

Following the groundbreaking ceremony back in November 2016, construction is now underway on a new homeless services center at 40 Prado Road in San Luis Obispo. The facility will help homeless individuals traveling through the county to get housing, employment and other needed services.

The new $5 million dollar project will replace the Prado Day Center and Maxine Lewis Night Shelter.

The people behind the homeless shelter are still looking for money to provide furniture, fixtures and future operating expenses.