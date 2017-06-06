Convicted Child Molester Returns To Cambria

A convicted child molester is back in Cambria after serving only three years of a 65-year sentence. 60-year-old Ronald John Cowan released following a successful appeal of his conviction, but prosecutors are preparing to retry him for the crimes.

Cowan was convicted in 2014 of five counts of felony child molestation. The crimes were reproted by a foster parent after the boy told the parent that Cowan had abused him over a two year period while his mother was incarcerated on drug charges. The boy was 6 to 8 years old at the time of that abuse.

A state appellate court reversed the conviction based on statements the prosecutor made to jurors during her closing arguments.

Initially, the state appellate court denied an appeal. A second attempt freed Cowan from prison.

The DA’s Office and Cowan’s own attorney took issue with the appellate court hearing.

Cowan is free on bail, while local prosecutors prepare to retry him beginning June 19th.