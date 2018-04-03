Convoy 4.03.2018

The mother of all convoys to caravan through the north county late this week.

The California national guard convoy will travel from Fort Irwin in San Bernardino county to Camp Roberts, north of Paso Robles. That’s in preparation for training at the army base. The convoy will use highway 58, 46 and 101 through the north county.

The army vehicles will be traveling throughout the day on Friday. They will caravan in four separate groups. Another larger convoy will travel from Fort Irwin to Camp Roberts in May.