County Supervisors to Discuss Possible Brown Act Violation

On Tuesday, April 4th, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss an alleged violation of the Brown Act by the board majority.

The allegation stems from a letter written to the board by Paso Robles resident Laurie Gage, accusing the three supervisors of breaking the Brown Act law. She submitted a letter from Greg Grewal to a landowner about plans for a proposed groundwater management agency. She calls it circumstantial evidence.

Grewal says the letter he signed is not the one they put in the complaint.

But just like locating groundwater, it’s difficult to see what’s really happening in this political squabble.

If you’ve attended the hearings about the defeated Assembly Bill 2453, you probably saw Laurie Gage. She and Sue Luft attended most of the meetings together and spoke for passage of the Water District. Luft previously worked for Stuart Resnick in Kern County. Although it’s difficult to ascertain who is working for Resnick locally, Gage and Luft are two people whose names are mentioned.

Resnick is a water purveyor. He owns Justin Winery, but he’s better known for Fiji Water and water dealings in the Central Valley. Forbes Magazine reported, “Regarding their water business in Fiji, they have been vilified as greedy capitalists for hogging the archipelago’s precious water supply. They bought Fiji Water in 2005 and started pumping out and bottling millions of pricey water bottles from a pristine aquifer. Meanwhile island natives didn’t always have water to drink themselves, due to crumbling and insufficient infrastructure.”

But returning to the allegations of a Brown Act Violation, Mike Brown of COLAB says it’s clearly political. He says when the county spent about one million dollars to promote AB 2453, no one raised an issue.