Crews continue to battle the Alamo and Whittier Fires in Santa Barbara County

In Santa Barbara County, over 2,000 fire personnel are battling The Alamo Fire east of Santa Maria that has burned nearly 30,000 acres. Cal Fire reported that the blaze is 45% contained as of 8:15am this morning. One structure has already been destroyed with 133 structures still being threatened.

Evacuations remain in effect for Tepusquet Canyon. Red Cross Evacuation center at Minami Center, 600 W. Enos St, Santa Maria

Road Closures: Hwy 166 from Hwy 101 to new Cuyama. Tepusquet Canyon Road from Hwy 166 to Santa Maria Mesa Road.

The cause of the Alamo Fire is still under investigation.

Burning in steep terrain and heavy brush around Lake Cachuma, The Whittier Fire has burned nearly 11,000 acres. Cal Fire reported that the blaze is now 25% contained.