Cuesta College 4.16.2018

Cuesta college is having a “Cougar Welcome Days” event at the north county campus this coming Saturday. The campus will be open for lunch, music and information for potential students and their families.
People can tour the campus, learn about career technical education and academic programs from faculty. College representatives will be on hand to assist in the registration process for both the upcoming summer and fall 2018 semesters.
