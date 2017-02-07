The former County Veterans Services Officer files a lawsuit against the county. Dana Cummings says the county’s chief administrator is sabotaging his efforts to find another job. Cummings resigned in 2015. That was before a county audit reported issues with handling cash in the department. Cummins is a disabled Marine Corps Veteran. He served two tours of combat duty in operation desert shield and desert storm. According to a lawsuit he filed against the county, he has a personality conflict with Dan Buckshi. He says Buckshi seemed intent on forcing cummings from his position. Buckshi also discouraged stanislaus county from hiring Cummings after they had extended an offer to hire him as a veterans service offer. That offer of employment was rescinded.

