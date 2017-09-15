Diablo Canyon Hearing 9.15.2017



A big turn out yesterday at two public hearings in San Luis Obispo to address the proposed closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. The public utilities commission conducted the hearings. Many of the speakers said initially, they were concerned about the financial impact of Diablo’s closure to the county. But after PG & E offered $350 million dollars for employee retention and retraining…and nearly $150 million to offset lost property taxes, the public officials are good with it.

Some affiliated with mothers for peace said it should close sooner than 2024.

Administrative Judge Peter Allen is expected to issue his ruling on the closure in December.