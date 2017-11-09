Diablo Canyon Pay-Out 11.09.2017

The windfall expected by local municipalities when the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant closes may not manifest after all.

A judge with the California Public Utilities Commission says rate payers should not pay an $85 million dollar settlement for the closure.

The power plant is scheduled to close in 2025. The judge ruling yesterday that the commission should not approve the settlement portion of PG and E’s application.

San Luis Obispo county, local cities and the San Luis Coastal Unified school district are counting on that windfall. $75 million dollars was expected to offset tax losses by the school district.

The judge says PG and E could use shareholders funds to pay for the program.

San Luis Obispo county supervisor Adam Hill calls the ruling a disappointment. He says the loss will be painful. The superintendent of the San Luis Coastal school district calls it a punch in the stomach.