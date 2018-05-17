Dividing California 5.17.2018

About 200 people who came out to hear Paul Preston talk about dividing California into two states at the Atascadero rotunda.One urban and one rural. Preston spoke last night to about two hundred people at the Atascadero Lake Pavillion. Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:Fire 5.17.2018NextNext post:Historic Airplanes 5.17.2018Related postsSeven Home Invasion 5.17.2018May 17, 2018Jail Health Services 5.17.2018May 17, 2018Fire 5.17.2018May 17, 2018Historic Airplanes 5.17.2018May 17, 2018Police Officers 5.17.2018May 17, 2018North County Weather 5.16.2018May 16, 2018