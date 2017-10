The driver who caused a fatal crash near Creston back in July gets five years in state prison.

Eusebio Ruiz-Luis of Shandon pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter last month. He was driving under the influence and had a prior DUI conviction. He crashed his car at highway 41 and Creston road, killing 28-year-old Artemio Pacheco, who was a passenger in his vehicle.