Eagle Ranch development plan on hold

The Eagle Ranch development plan has been delayed.

Plans to develop the ranch in Atascadero postponed while the owners of the ranch sort through public objections to the large scale development.

Back in April, Community Developmetn Director Phil Dunsmore told Atascadero City Council it would be years before any dirt was moved for the project,

Those planns have now been placed on hold while the owners discuss plans for the 3500 acre property on the west side of Atascadero.

Their plans include just under 500 homes, 93 unites of multifamily hsouing and 17 miles of public trails.

They also are planning to build hotels and a village center.

The development wuold take 25 years to implement in ten phases.

The ranch was part of the original blueprints for Atascadero.

EG Lewis created 452 lots for Eagle Ranch, so the development is grandfathered in, but local residents are resisting the scope of the plans.