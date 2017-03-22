Eagle Ranch Discussion Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Atascadero will begin discussion of the Eagle Ranch Environmental Impact Report. Two open house information sessions will be conducted for the public to ask questions.

The first to be held from 4-6:00 pm tomorrow at Atascadero City Hall Council Chambers. Another will be held next Wednesday, March 29th from 4-6:00 pm at the Atascadero Pavilion on the Lake.

The public is encouraged to attend either Open House information sessions on the Eagle Ranch Draft EIR.