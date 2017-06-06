Edie Knight found Guilty

Edie Knight is found guilty of electioneering. The jury deliberated for less than an hour after the closing arguments yesterday afternoon.

The seven men and five women agreed unanimously that the 86-year-old Atascadero great-grandmother was guilty of electioneering. During last year’s June primary, she called voters on a cell phone from the Elks Lodge and encouraged them to vote. The fact that she called them from within 100 feet of polling place is illegal.

After the verdict, Edie wrote out a check to pay the $500 fine. She was spared doing any jail time. She says she will not appeal the decision.

Edie Knight says she’s relieved to have the trial over, but she’s disappointed. She says she will continue to take part in local election campaigns.

Defense attorney Ilan Funke-Bilu was also disappointed. He called the decision to put Edie Knight on trial a political decision by State Attorney General, Xavier Becerra.

The two North County men who accused Edie Knight of wrong doing were also heavily involved in the fight against the proposed quarry for the Santa Margarita area. Stephen Williams and Charles Kleeman each own property near the proposed quarry. They campaigned for Debbie Arnold’s challenger, Eric Michielssen, who lost to Arnold in the supervisors race..

The verdict cost Edie Knight $500 and legal fees. Many local people contributed to raise more than $12,000 to help with legal fees.

The State Attorney General’s prosecution against Knight cost state tax-payers tens of thousands of dollars.