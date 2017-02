An Atascadero home evacuated yesterday because of a swollen Atascadero creek. Erosion along the creek threatened a house on Ensenada Avenue. The home was red tagged and the occupants were relocated by the Red Cross to a local motel. Recent storms eroded the creek bank so that the home sits on the edge bank. Volunteers and city personal helped remove personal belongings from the house. The Atascadero Mutual Water Company is providing storage space for the family’s belongings.

